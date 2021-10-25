Drake’s Birthday Gift

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Drake celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend with a Halloween party in Los Angeles.
The party was named “Chico Amante” which translates to “Lover Boy” in a nod to his recent album, “Certified Lover Boy.”
In a full-circle moment Drake received a Rolls-Royce Phantom just like the one he used to rent for $5,000 a month during his early days in the music business.
Drake posted a picture of himself to Instagram in the back of the car.