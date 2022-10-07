Dress Like Adam Sandler Day

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Adam Sandler is one of the best comedians from the 90’s (according to us), but now he is a spirit day. Schools across the nation are getting ready for Homecomings and there is usually always a spirit week where you dress up like a character. Kids are now dressing up like Adam Sandler. We knew that the 90’s would come back but is this too far?