Driver Blows Up His Car With Excessive Air Freshener Use
A U.K. driver accientally caused an explosion in his car when he lit a cigarette just after spraying some air freshener. The man apparently used “excessive” amounts of the aerosol scent before sparking up, according to firefighters who responed to the scene. Gas from the spray ignited, blew out the windshield and windows and buckled the doors, but the man somehow escaped with only minor injuries. Police said the incident in Halifax on Saturday “could’ve been worse” and warned people to follow safety advice. The motorist was in stationary traffic in Fountain Street in the town on Saturday when the explosion happened. It was so powerful it caused damage to windows at nearby businesses. The road was closed while an investigation was carried out by police and the fire service. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the official cause of the “dramatic” incident was “excessive” air freshener use.