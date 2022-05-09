Drunk Drake Speaks Trolls News Crew at Kentucky Derby
Drake was with Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby and was having a great time filled with adult beverages.
During a sports interview, Jack was talking about the race and Drake made his way to the microphone to express his opinion and feelings.
Drake said, “I was just trying to listen to what you guys got going on. I just want to hear the conversation. I’m not really here to speak on nothing.”
He continued, “I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy. And we’re drunk.”
He added, “We got a lot going on.”
Drake then checked one of the producers and said, “You can’t give the wrap-it-up signal. What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”