Dua Lipa & DaBaby Drama

Allegedly there is some drama heating up with Dua Lipa and DaBaby. Both artists are very talented in their own right, but DaBaby’s recent comments about people with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community were not taken lightly. According to TMZ, a clothing line has since dropped DaBaby as a representative because of the homophobic rant. Dua Lipa is a proponent of the LGBTQ+ community and was very taken back by the words of the rapper.
Dua was quoted “I am surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorace around HIV/AIDS.”
DaBaby did issue an apology sort of.