Dua Lipa & DaBaby Drama

Jul 30, 2021 @ 2:45pm

Allegedly there is some drama heating up with Dua Lipa and DaBaby.  Both artists are very talented in their own right, but DaBaby’s recent comments about people with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community were not taken lightly.  According to TMZ, a clothing line has since dropped DaBaby as a representative because of the homophobic rant.  Dua Lipa is a proponent of the LGBTQ+ community and was very taken back by the words of the rapper.

Dua was quoted “I am surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.  I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.  I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community.  We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorace around HIV/AIDS.”

DaBaby did issue an apology sort of.

