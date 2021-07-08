Dua Lipa in a new Thriller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Dua Lipa attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
Dua Lipa just scored a role in a new thriller called ‘Argylle’. She is making her acting debut with an All-Star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, and more. ‘Argylle’ is a spy movie that is based on a book with the same name written by Ellie Conway. What new movie are you excited about seeing? What book have you read that you would like to see depicted on the big screen?