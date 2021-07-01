Dua Lipa Reveals Viral 2018 ‘Give Us Nothing’ Meme Knocked Her Confidence
Dua Lipa recently spoke with Vanity Fair about a meme that knocked out her confidence.
Lipa says the 2018 “Give Us Nothing” meme made her feel less confident but also pushed her to better her career.
After her Brit Award performance of “New Rules,” social media had mixed reviews, with one person tweeting,
“I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!”
The tweet immediately went viral and was turned into a meme before being deleted.
“It’s one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best…But it’s another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven’t had the opportunity to be the best because you’ve spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once.”
Since that moment, Dua Lipa has released several successful songs, including her collaboration with rap superstar Dababy on ‘Levitating’.