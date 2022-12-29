Dua Lipa Shares Photos From Her Music Tour, Says 2022 ‘Changed Her Life’

Dua Lipa, who finished her “Future Nostalgia” tour on Wednesday (December 28), posted backstage photos on Instagram and wrote a lovely statement thanking her followers for the year. “Future Nostalgia ~ 2022 ~ the year that altered my life,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “Thanks for the lifetime of memories.” Lipa wears a bright, glittery dress in the photos, as the audience cheers and chants “One Kiss” and “Levitating.” In a video, Dua poses with her squad in a neon catsuit. After posting, Lipa’s fans complimented her in the comments. Which artist do you think had the best tour of 2022?

