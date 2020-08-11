      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa’s Most Humbling Experience

Aug 11, 2020 @ 8:29am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Dua Lipa attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Dua Lipa guest-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She played a game with people outside called “Who-A-Lipa”. 

Dua asked questions regarding her music, outfits, and what advice they would give Dua Lipa if they met her. 

One woman gave a hard critique about Dua’s outfit and said “she couldn’t hold a candle to Frank Sinatra.”

The elderly people were pretty surprised to find out that Dua Lipa was the one interviewing.

Elderly people, like the little ones, are very honest. 

 