Dua Lipa’s Most Humbling Experience
Dua Lipa guest-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She played a game with people outside called “Who-A-Lipa”.
Dua asked questions regarding her music, outfits, and what advice they would give Dua Lipa if they met her.
One woman gave a hard critique about Dua’s outfit and said “she couldn’t hold a candle to Frank Sinatra.”
The elderly people were pretty surprised to find out that Dua Lipa was the one interviewing.
Elderly people, like the little ones, are very honest.