Duck Has ‘Traumatized’ Penis Removed After Non-Stop sex
Duck family
A duck from the U.K. named Dave was forced to have his “traumatized” penis surgically removed after it became infected due to his insatiable sex drive. Dave’s owner, Josh Watson of Torquay, Devon, said his “nymphomaniac” pet would “mate with his female companions” Dora, Edith and Freda “between five and 10 times a day” — even when it wasn’t mating season. It got to the point where his threesome partners would “wander off” during sex and even peck at his pecker to ward off unwanted advances. Unfortunately, the horny drake (i.e., male duck) paid the ultimate price for his amorous activities — his member became “gangrenous.” When antibiotics failed to remedy the problem, doctors had to amputate, leaving only a short stump. The duck is faring just fine after the operation “because he’s quite resilient for a duck,” said Watson. But he speculates that Dave “feels pretty upset” about “losing his willy.”