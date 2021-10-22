Dune Movie Trailer

Dune is getting amazing reviews. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scores 84% on the Tomato Meter, and the Audience scores it 94%.
The remake of the original is said to be the new version of Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings.
#DuneMovie is NOW PLAYING!
— DUNE (@dunemovie) October 22, 2021
