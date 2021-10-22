      Weather Alert

Dune Movie Trailer

Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:33pm

Dune is getting amazing reviews.  According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scores 84% on the Tomato Meter, and the Audience scores it 94%.

The remake of the original is said to be the new version of Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings.

