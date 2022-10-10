Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed

During the Black Adam press tour in Mexico, a baby crowd surfed and made its way to Dwayne Johnson on stage.

The video has since gone viral with many people outraged.

Dwayne Johnson posted the video on his Instagram and captioned it, people do cry and they hand me things- I was not surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby.

Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift.

This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day I bet she’ll inspire all those around her and whatever this moment meant to her emotional father means it meant something special to me too.