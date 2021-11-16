      Weather Alert

Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Nov 16, 2021 @ 11:41am

Dwayne Johnson isn’t giving up on the possibility of him becoming the next James Bond.

During a recent Q&A with Esquire, the action star says his grandfather played a villain in a Bond film.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” Johnson revealed. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Here’s his grandfather wrestling Sean Connery:

