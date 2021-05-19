Ed Sheeran is Dropping New Music Soon
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Now that outside is opening back up, the heavy-hitters in music have been teasing projects as well as enticing fans with new singles.
Ed Sheeran is joining that list because he posted on IG that, “Something’s cookin”.
His IG post has reached over 1.3 million likes with over 17,000 comments. Many fans are eager to hear what Ed Sheeran wants to release.