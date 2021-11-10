Ed Sheeran: Pop Peers ‘Want Me To Fail’
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran was recently on The Breakfast Club radio show when he was asked about acceptance from black artists.
Sheeran said on the heels of his latest release, “=,” only a few artists congratulated him on the release, Stormzy, Dave, and longtime friend and mentor, Sir Elton John, were the only ones to send him messages of congrats.
Ed says he feels many of his pop counterparts want to see him fail. Sheeran said:
“In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win . . . I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually, actively want me to fail. But they would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things.”