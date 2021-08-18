Ed Sheeran Reveals The No. 1 Rule He Follows During Date Night With His Wife
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have a date night once a week and there’s one rule they must follow: they can’t discuss their daughter.
Sheeran and his wife welcomed their bundle of joy, Lyra, last year, and with so much to learn as parents they spend a lot of time talking about the baby.
“As a parent, you spend so much time discussing being a parent that you kind of forget who you were before. So we have one night a week where we are who we were before,” Sheeran says.
Their weekly date night gives the couple a chance to reconnect to who they were before becoming parents.