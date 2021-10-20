Ed Sheeran Says He Fears His Daughter Will Suffer From Depression
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran recently sat down with a Swedish T.V. show to discuss how depression has affected his life and says he wouldn’t want his daughter to “feel sad and not know why.”
Sheeran says lockdown affected his mental health in a bad way and even kept him from working. In 2019 he even cut down his friend circle and got rid of his phone.
During an interview with The Sun the singer said he hated being photographed while out saying, “It makes me feel like I’m not human.”
Ed detailed how it disappoints him if he’s having a genuine connection with a fan and they ask for a picture or if he’s eating out he’s constantly being pictured or filmed.
“You feel like a zoo animal. I don’t mean to complain, I have a cool job and life. But I just want to avoid that.”