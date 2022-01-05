Ed Sheeran Says He’s Planning To Tour In An Electric Campervan
Ed Sheeran says he’s committed to being “as electric as possible,” as he tours across the U.K. and Europe.
Sheeran told Today’s Sunday Sitdown about his plans to conserve,
“I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan, I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.”
Last month several big music labels including, Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, signed a pact to “decarbonize” the music industry.