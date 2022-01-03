Ed Sheeran Says South Park Episode ‘Ginger Kid’ Ruined His Life
In a recent interview, Ed Sheeran said being a red head in England was always something he got made fun of.
But that was not the case in America.
He said, I was going to America and everyone was like: ‘I love your hair dude’ And I was like, ‘oh my God people like my hair?’ And then I remember that episode [South Park episode ‘Ginger Kid’] coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life.’
Ed continued, that episode of South Park f– ruined my life.