Ed Sheeran scores number 1 spot for the seventh week

Aug 13, 2021 @ 3:41pm

Ed Sheeran is almost tying his record of being Number 1 on the singles charts with ‘Bad Habits’. ‘Bad Habits’ has been number 1 for seven weeks in a row. The last time Ed Sheeran had a song charting like this was his 2019 track with Justin Bieber called ‘I Don’t Care’ that spent 8 weeks at the number 1 spot. The Weeknd scores the highest new entry for ‘Take My Breath’, which enters the 13th spot on the singles chart. What is your favorite song that has dropped this year?

 

 

