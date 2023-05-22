​​Ed Sheeran Surprises Students At Florida High School With ‘Tiny Concert’

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran surprised students from two Tampa high schools on Friday (May 19.)

Sheeran gave tickets and guitars to students and played a “tiny concert” at Raymond James Stadium.

Sheeran brought his guitar to band practice while students were finishing rehearsal, as shown in a school district video. The students were so focused on their performance that they didn’t see Sheeran until they ended their song.

“Thanks so much, guys,” Sheeran said before announcing he had “tickets for all of you guys to come” to his Saturday show.

See the video here.