Ed Sheeran Thought He Was Gay During Childhood, Reveals He Has ‘Definite Feminine Side’
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran says he thought he was gay when he was a child. During an interview on the Dutch podcast, “Man Man Man,” Sheeran revealed he has a “big feminine side.”
Sheeran says he never felt “hugely masculine,” and described what drives his feminine side, “I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”
Sheeran says he prefers women’s football, “I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I watch male football, this is much better.’” Sheeran’s wife, Cherry, plays for a women’s hockey league and says she’s “super pro-women and femininity and my life shifted to that when we started dating.”
He says he likes a nice car but doesn’t consider himself a “car guy,” and he truly thought he was gay for a while during childhood.