Elijah Wood takes on the First We Feast HOT Ones Wing Challenge

It the YouTube show with hot wings and even hotter questions. How did actor Elija Wood far vs some of the hottest wing sauces?
Damn, that was fun. Thank you, again, for having me on to willfully suffer in solidarity over wings and a chat!#HotOnes https://t.co/LTHbarHSPh
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 12, 2021
Damn, that was fun. Thank you, again, for having me on to willfully suffer in solidarity over wings and a chat!#HotOnes https://t.co/LTHbarHSPh
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 12, 2021