Ellen almost quit her daytime TV show!?!

ELLEN DEGENERES recently signed a contract extension to continue her daytime show until the summer of 2020 . . . but in an interview with the “New York Times”, she said she almost turned it down.

Ellen says her brother wants her to go on forever . . . arguing that in the age of President Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on TV every day.

But her wife Portia De Rossi doesn’t agree.

Ellen said, quote, “She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop.”

Portia told the “Times”, quote, “I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle. I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending.”

At the very least, that proves they’re still together. Ellen also joked about all the tabloid stories, saying, quote, “I hear Portia and I are divorcing every other week or having a baby or whatever.”