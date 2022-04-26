Elon Buys Twitter

The richest man in the world according to Forbs is Elon Musk. So what do you do when you have 268.2 Billion dollars? BUY WHATEVER YOU WANT!!
That is exactly what Musk has done by acquiring the social media platform Twitter at 44 billion.
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6