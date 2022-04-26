      Weather Alert

Elon Buys Twitter

Apr 26, 2022 @ 7:02am

The richest man in the world according to Forbs is Elon Musk.  So what do you do when you have 268.2 Billion dollars?  BUY WHATEVER YOU WANT!!

That is exactly what Musk has done by acquiring the social media platform Twitter at 44 billion.

TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter
