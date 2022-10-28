Elon offically owns Twitter

After six months, multiple lawsuits, and enough twists and turns to fill an HBO series, Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. Musk officially closed the $44 billion deal on Thursday night, after traveling to the company’s San Francisco headquarters this week. Musk is already making changes – including firing the company’s CEO and CFO. There have been reports that he plans to lay off up to 5,000 employees. How do you think Twitter will change under Musk’s leadership? What changes would you make?

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022