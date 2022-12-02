106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Elon Suspends Ye’s Account

December 2, 2022 9:22AM CST
Elon Musk is suspending Ye’s Twitter account. Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, crossed the line last night with a post that prompted the network to make the move. Ye tweeted an image combining the Star of David with a swastika, which got removed by the social media service. In its place was a message saying the post violated Twitter’s rules and a link to its policy page explaining enforcement actions. Ye had 32.2 million followers before the suspension. If Elon Musk and Kanye got into a boxing ring, who would you root for?

