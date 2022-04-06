Elton John Fans Stuck In Lobby Of Concert
Some fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse say they missed out on a show they waited years to see due to a ticketing issue at the arena.
Elton John took the stage on time Friday night in downtown Indianapolis, but hundreds of fans couldn’t get in. They told 13News their tickets scanned as invalid when they approached the gate at the fieldhouse.
A spokesperson for Pacers Sports & Entertainment told 13News Friday night they expected a high volume of issues with tickets and increased staffing at the box office. Once tickets were resolved, fans were allowed into the concert.