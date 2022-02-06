Eminem Bringing Deaf Rappers To Super Bowl Stage
Eminem will be making Super Bowl history this year, bringing two deaf rapper to the stage with him for the Super Bowl half time show. Sean Forbes & Warren (WaWa) Snipe will get the chance of the lifetime on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, performing alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.
“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes said.
Forbes and WaWa, both fellow Detroit natives, will perform songs of Eminem and Snoop in American Sign Language. The two will spend the rest of the week rehearsing for what will be a first in the 56-year history of the national football league.
Shady discovered Forbes in 2005 at 54 Sound. He showed the legendary rapper a video of him singing his song, “Lose Yourself” from the 8-Mile soundtrack. Performances like this helped him found the Deaf Performing Arts Network (DPAN), which made a specialty out of ASL interpretations of hit songs on the charts.
Forbes has had a firey last year, dropping his 2020 album Little Victories, which debuted at the top of the Amazon sales charts during the first week of release.