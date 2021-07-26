Eminem shares story of LL Cool J
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
VH1’s Behind the Music is coming back but this time to Paramount+ LL Cool J is one of the featured stories on the reboot. In a clip promoting the July 29th debut, Eminem shares a story about LL Cool J. He said he always wanted a rope chain like the ones worn by LL in the I’m Bad video. Em said he was in the studio with Rick Rubin and he asked him if he could reach out to LL and ask him where he got the chain from. LL instead, gifted the chain to Eminem.