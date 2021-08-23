Eminem will never go to the Grammys again
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
An Eminem interview is resurfacing in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Grammys nomination process. In the Eminem interview, he explains why he’ll never attend a Grammys award show again. ‘I’m tired of seeing it,’ he told Sway Calloway. ‘For whatever reason, they’re always pitching this hint that you might win album of the year, which used to be a big deal. I don’t think it’s a big deal now.’ Em goes on to say, ‘I sat at home this year for the Grammys and watched Jay and Kendrick not get it, and I felt like one of them should have got it,’ this was in reference to the 2017 awards where Bruno Mars took home the Grammy for Album of the Year. Eminem ended the conversation with, “Please do not ask me. My answer is no for a hundred million years, never again will I f__ing go to the Grammys.’ After The Weeknd was snubbed last year at the last minute after being invited to perform, do you think Eminem has a point?