Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Kim Scott, Reportedly Hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
TMZ is reporting that authorities were called to the home of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott’s Michigan home on July 30th for an attempted suicide. Law enforcement sources say Kim was “combative” when police arrived. She had several cuts on the back of her legs and a “good amount of blood” was on the floor. Those on the scene were unable to check her vitals ultimately calling for Kim to be put in restraints. She was hospitalized for medical and psychological evaluation and was later released. No word on if she’s receiving ongoing care. Eminem and Kim married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. She was the muse for many of Eminem’s early songs. They share a daughter, Hallie Jade. If you or someone you know needs help or is contemplating suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
To read more on this story from TMZ click here.