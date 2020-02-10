Eminem’s surprise performance at the Oscars has mixed reviews…
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
It was the most trending event at the Oscars last night… but were people mainly confused more than excited he was there? Eminem wasn’t on hand when HE won his Oscar for 8 Mile Best Original Song “Lose Yourself” so he showed up 18 years later!
Celebrities were mainly excited, and a few even knew the words! 😉
To be clear, Eminem was NOT nominated this year…