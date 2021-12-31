Emma Watson almost quit ‘Harry Potter’
In a Harry Potter special being released on HBO Max soon, Emma Watson revealed that she almost quit the Harry Potter franchise.
Emma said, “[Order of the Phoenix] was when things started getting spicy for all of us. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.‘”
She added, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”
Watson continued, “No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted you to succeed and like all genuinely had everyone’s backs. How great is that?“