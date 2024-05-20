106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

End Of The School Year Motivation

May 20, 2024 10:32AM CDT
The last stretch of the school year is hard on kids, especially if they are doing finals. That pressure can be too much for kids who put a lot of pressure on themselves. These 4th graders received the sweetest gift from their teacher and parents, a note of encouragement. Checkout their sweet reactions below and consider doing the same for your own kids as the school year winds down.

@iteachall72I asked my parents to send their 4th grader a sweet message as a little encouragement and it something like this!!!!!

