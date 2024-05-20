End Of The School Year Motivation

The last stretch of the school year is hard on kids, especially if they are doing finals. That pressure can be too much for kids who put a lot of pressure on themselves. These 4th graders received the sweetest gift from their teacher and parents, a note of encouragement. Checkout their sweet reactions below and consider doing the same for your own kids as the school year winds down.

@iteachall72 I asked my parents to send their 4th grader a sweet message as a little encouragement and it something like this!!!!! ♬ original sound – iteachall72