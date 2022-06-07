ESPN Analyst Getting Crushed for His Michael Jackson Take
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Chris Brown performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark tweeted the following, Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson…there I said it! Have a great week.
After social media let him have it he came back with, I don’t care. You put CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins.
Then he decided to put it in sports terms tweeting, Guys!!! Michael Jackson is an icon. He’s the GOAT with that being said I believe skill for skill Chris Brown is more talented. Just like Tom Brady is the GOAT but I believe Aaron Rodgers is more talented.