‘Euphoria’ is the Most Tweeted About Show of the Decade
“Euphoria” is a big deal.
So big, in fact, that it is the most tweeted about show of the decade.
Twitter shared the news and said tweets about the second season have hit a massive 30 million.
That’s an increase of around 50 percent compared to the premiere season in 2019.
A rep from the platform said in a statement:
“From hilarious memes to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season. The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favorite characters and scenes, but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters.”