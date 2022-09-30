Evan Peters Discusses Playing Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters recently showed off his acting skills by playing the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, in the new Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy, and he recently talked about playing that gruesome role.

Evan said, “It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could.”

He continued, “Honestly, I was very scared about all the things that he did, and diving into that, and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic.”

He added, “But in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.”

Peters continued, “The crew was instrumental in keeping me on the guardrails. I cannot thank them enough and I could not have done any of this role without them.”