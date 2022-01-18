Evicted Man Blows Up The House
A Spanish man who was due to be evicted from his apartment blew it up with a gas cylinder early on Thursday morning, then handed himself in to police. The blast, which took place at around 4 a.m., caused significant damage to a three-story building.
No injuries were reported but the tenants of neighboring buildings had to be evacuated for safety. The local news site Leonoticias reported the man had admitted he wanted to cause damage because of his imminent eviction, but claimed the situation had “got out of hand.”