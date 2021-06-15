Evidence Suggests Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Secretly Got Married This Weekend
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
Pictures of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surfaced over the weekend and there is speculation that the couple may have already walked down the aisle.
The picture of the couple seen walking in what looks like a park shows Gwen dressed casually in distressed blue jeans, a polo-like shirt, and a trucker cap. She’s holding a Gatorade sports bottle and on her finger is a massive engagement ring with a multi-shaped diamond wedding band.
As details about their wedding emerged it was said the wedding is supposed to take place this summer at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.
Gwen had her bridal shower over the weekend and bridal showers usually happen days or weeks before the nuptials so it’s quite possible they haven’t tied the knot or maybe they just don’t want us to know.