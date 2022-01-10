Ex Boss Gets Sued For Tacky Behavior
Department of Labor sues a Georgia auto shop owner after he dumped 91,500 pennies on an ex-worker’s driveway. The worker, Andreas Flaten, called the Department of Labor about a $915 check that was owed to him after he had stopped working at A-OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, Georgia. Andreas claimed in the lawsuit that the check was prepared but it was never mailed; however, his ex-boss brought oil-soaked pennies to his driveway with a derogatory note. Have you ever had to deal with an ex-boss who went too far?
