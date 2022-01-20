Ex-Employee Gives Walmart Secrets
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2017/09/23: Walmart Canada starts the roll-out of Self-Checkout. Amid the upcoming minimum wage hike in Ontario, Walmart and other business are starting to roll out, test and implement self-checkout systems to reduce the workforce as necessary. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Athenia (@atheniamaria), took to Tik Tok to show what happens when you use the self check-out at Wal-Mart and it is going viral. She said that Walmart employees carry “TC devices” that enable them to see all customers’ purchases at the self-checkout registers. The devices allow employees to see individual items and how much they each cost, as well as customers’ total charges.
With the devices, employees apparently have the option to pause a customer’s self-checkout register and “pretend like there’s something wrong with the machine” if the employee suspects that the customer is stealing. On the TC devices, there’s a simple button to “pause transaction,” Athenia said. From the customer perspective though, the self-checkout register’s screen will either freeze or show an error message. Then the customer can’t scan any more items. Checkout her video below.