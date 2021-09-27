Facebook Hitting The Brakes On ‘Instagram Kids’ App
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Facebook is hitting the pause button on its controversial ‘Instagram Kids‘ app.
It was designed to be a platform used by kids under the age of 13 – but has been met with criticism by parents and lawmakers over concerns it could be harmful, or exploited by predators.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is “pausing the work” and will “use this time to work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product.”