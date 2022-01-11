FACT: More Than Half of Americans Suck at Cooking
A new survey studied how people ruin easy-to-make foods, and found that 56% can’t do the simplest of cooking.
Although nearly 71 % confidently consider themselves natural-born cooks, 83% of those who mess up “easy” dishes shared that it makes them feel like a failed chef.
The hardest “easy” meal for 38% was pancakes…respondents struggling getting the batter solid.
Meanwhile, others said they have hard times with foods like eggs (36%), pasta (35%), mashed potatoes (30%) or sweet potatoes (30%).
Over 25% of respondents said Dinner/Supper is the most difficult meal to make (28%).