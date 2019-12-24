Families Traveling Will Have An Average of 12 Arguments
Twin brothers sitting in back of vehicle, fighting
Traveling for the holidays will include 12 disagreements for the average American. From arguments with significant others to friends or even strangers, a survey of 2,000 Americans – who have ever traveled for a winter holiday – found this is just one of the things respondents will encounter on the way to their destination. In addition to that, the average respondent will face eight moments of stress along the way and will worry about being late to their destination 4 separate times. Results revealed respondents are so worried about holiday travel, they build an extra 102 minutes into their journey to account for unexpected delays – adding almost 2 hours. And the average respondent will begin to stress about their trip 5 days in advance. Turns out, the most stressful part of traveling for the holidays isn’t security lines at the airport or losing luggage, but instead, it’s hazardous road conditions due to winter weather (44%).