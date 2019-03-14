FAN CREATES AMAZING FRESH PRICE OF BEL-AIR TRAILER

This isn’t something that I thought I would EVER see, but I’m so glad that it exists.

There’s a fan who created a modern day version of Will Smith’s iconic TV show.

It starts off just as it did in the 90s TV series, but you notice the difference only a minute in, when Will is caught with a gun before being sent to Bel Air.

You’ll catch appearances from nearly all of the major characters in the original series. In the trailer you meet Uncle Phil, Jazzy Jeff, Aunt Vivian and many more.

Honestly, if you need a smile, this is exactly what you need to watch. It evokes the joy of a classic TV show while also revealing the serious undertone that had to be present during the series.