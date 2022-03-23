Fan Theory About Why Kylie Jenner Changed Son Wolf’s Name
Kylie Jenner announced that she and baby daddy Travis Scott have decided to change their son, Wolf’s name because they said it “just really didn’t feel like it was him.”
As soon as they made the announcement, fans started to speculate exactly why they would do that, and social media thinks it has to do with Kylie’s former friend, Tammy Hembrow.
Back in 2019, rumors about a relationship between Tammy and Kylie’s ex, Tyga began after Tyga’s song “Uno” implied they did.
Once Kylie announced her son’s name, Tammy made sure to rub in Kylie’s face that HER son’s name was also Wolf with captions like “My Wolf” and “Wolfies mom”
Fans are speculating that once Kylie saw these comments, she started to hate the name.