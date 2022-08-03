Fancy Feast Inspired Restaurant
gray shorthair cat with food can
Fancy Feast is expanding into human cuisine, with plans to open a pop-up Italian restaurant in New York City with upscale dishes inspired by its canned dinners of fish, chicken and beef.
The Purina cat food brand’s eatery will launch this month in downtown Manhattan, where it will serve feline-inspired Italian dishes to humans that “mirror the sensory experience of cats at mealtime,” the company said in a press release.
The pop-up restaurant — branded “Gatto Bianco,” Italian for “white cat” — is poised to serve dishes like Salmon con Pomodorini (salmon with cherry tomatoes), Brasato di Manzo (beef short ribs in red wine) and Lemon Panna Cotta for dessert, according to a menu on Purina’s site.