Sonic the Hedgehog is receiving his own live-action movie. Sega, released a teaser trailer/poster for the film and FANS. WENT. NUTS.

The consensus is either it will be a horrible movie but still entertaining, or a boring movie that still gives fans a taste of a live-action Sonic.

The release AND fan reaction are oddly similar to the recently released trailer for Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

