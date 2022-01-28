Fans Think this Ozark Character is NEXT *Spoiler Alert*
Fans Think This ‘Ozark’ Character Will Die With part 2 of the fourth and final season of Ozark looming, fans already have ideas of who will die in the second part of season four. With Darlene and Wyatt now gone, fans seem to think that FBI agent Maya Miller will be next to die after she put drug kingpin, Omar Navarro, behind bars. “No way Maya Miller survives part 2,” said a Reddit user in the thread. What do you think will happen in the final part of season four?